THEY know what's on the community's wish list, now Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has put together a draft plan to drive the region's future.
After quizzing the public on what's important to them through the community survey in December and January, TRC has drafted its ten-year Community Strategic Plan.
The document, Our Community Plan 2023-2033, will go before council at Tuesday night's meeting, and if endorsed will be placed on public exhibition.
With its focus areas aligning with council's Blueprint 100 strategy, the plan sets out the directions and strategies for region over the next ten years.
The exhibition period will be a crucial chance for the community to play an active role in shaping the region's future, mayor Russell Webb said.
"If you feel passionately about what we do at council, now is the time to have your say on the plans that guide that," he said.
"Council does a lot of diverse and great work across a variety of areas, however this plan creates the framework for council to focus on what the community deems to be a priority.
"With this plan, council will be able to focus on what is important to the community in a strategic way and build a better region for the future."
The survey found 94 per cent of respondents identified improving local roads as a key area to change, followed by water supply, more community facilities or recreational opportunities and safety.
Supporting local jobs and businesses, minimising recycling and waste and transparency and accountability also rated highly. It found that all key directions of Blueprint 100 resonate strongly with the community.
After assessing the results, council identified nine focus areas including: water security; facilitating smart growth and housing choices; create a prosperous region; build resilient communities; connect our region and its citizens; design with nature; celebrate our culture and heritage; strengthen our proud identity and open and collaborative leadership.
On Tuesday night, the draft Resourcing Plan 2022-25, Annual Plan and Budget 2022-23, Revenue Policy 2022-2023, Fees and Charges 2022-2023 and Delivery Plan 2022-25 will also go before council for endorsement before being placed on public exhibition from Wednesday.
A series of face-to-face community pop-up events are set to take place across the region this month to inform locals on the policy documents, with the first scheduled for outside Target on Peel Street.
The public will be able to view the documents on the TRC website, and submit a comment, up until June 7.
