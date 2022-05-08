The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Locals frustrated with mixed messages from Tamworth regional council over Moonbi Gap Road

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROAD CONCERNS: Tamworth Regional Council claims there is no plan to use Moonbi Gap Road as a heavy vehicle bypass, but residents say they have evidence to indicate otherwise. Photo: file

RESIDENTS are upset over the state of Moonbi Gap Road, which is crucial to locals but is being ruined due to an overuse by heavy vehicles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.