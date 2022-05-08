RESIDENTS are upset over the state of Moonbi Gap Road, which is crucial to locals but is being ruined due to an overuse by heavy vehicles.
The problem has existed for a number of years, and so far little has been done to ease concerns raised by those who need the road to access their properties.
One resident, Terry Johnston, said he is concerned about the safety of drivers using the road, and accidents are common practice.
"I've got grave concerns, there was another accident last Wednesday on the road just down from our place, again involving a heavy vehicle, I'm all about the safety side of it," he said.
"There's always been a definite plan for Moonbi Gap Road to be a heavy vehicle bypass for Tamworth, I've got all the paperwork to show that, from the council."
B-doubles are not yet designated to use the road, although Mr Johnston claimed a recent safety audit from council found some were already doing so.
He said Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has been sending out mixed messages over a long period of time, and it's leaving him and other residents frustrated.
"You've got to keep on asking questions to get an answer and I'm finding it very frustrating for them to be up front," he said.
"I've got emails from different managers from the council and they all contradict each other.
"If they were clear about what they're doing and up front, then we just deal with it, but they're not clear."
A council spokesperson has told the Leader there are currently no plans to create a formal heavy vehicle bypass on the road, and those vehicles should not be using it unless given permission.
"Moonbi Gap Road is also not approved by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator or Transport for NSW for use by B-Doubles, which means heavy vehicles of this class are not currently permitted to travel via this road without a permit," a spokesperson said.
"Vehicles of this class seen using Moonbi Gap Road can be reported to NSW Police."
Council did acknowledge there are parts of the road which are currently not up to standard, and have been identified as spots that need upgrading.
"Council is aware of some segments on Moonbi Gap Road which have been identified for safety improvements through an externally prepared road safety audit," a spokesperson said
"As a result, to improve the safety of the local residents who frequently use Moonbi Gap Road, council will be undertaking planned upgrades of isolated intersections and/or corners along this route later this year."
Mr Johnston said that is not the part of the road where the most accidents are occuring though, with a stretch just down from his property experiencing five accidents around the Christmas period, and another 's-section' being unable to have two semi-trailers go past at the same time.
He said Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has also been made aware of the issue, but a spokesperson from his office said it was not within his control.
"As Moonbi Gap Road falls under the responsibility of Tamworth Regional Council, Mr Anderson ensures any issue raised by the community in relation to the road is raised with council for investigation," he said.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
