The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bakers Delight is raising 'dough' for breast cancer during annual campaign with Breast Cancer Awareness Network

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN-KNEAD: Shop assistant Naomi Adams said customers regularly share personal stories of breast cancer during the annual pink bun campaign. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Naomi Adams has seen how Bakers Delight's annual Pink Bun campaign encourages customers touched by breast cancer to reach out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.