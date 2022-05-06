Naomi Adams has seen how Bakers Delight's annual Pink Bun campaign encourages customers touched by breast cancer to reach out.
She has heard plenty of stories over the 14 campaigns she has experienced at the bakery in Tamworth Square.
"A lot of the time, we've been serving people for such a long time we don't even know that that's been a part of their life, and this time of year really brings it out," Ms Adams said.
"I think we're approachable, and they want to tell us their stories."
Bakers Delight is donating 100 per cent of the sales from every fun bun, or fun bun 6-pack sold until May 18, to Breast Cancer Awareness Network Australia (BCNA).
Over the 22-year partnership, Bakers Delight has raised $22 million dollars for BCNA. This year, the bakers aims to make $1.2 million.
Among the new features of the campaign is the inclusion of blue buns for the first time, to represent men struggling with breast cancer.
"More and more men are being diagnosed all the time," according to Ms Adams.
"[Bakers Delight is] really trying to get behind the fact that it does affect men just as much as it does affect women."
Fun bun plush toys Alvie, Flossy and Queenie are also new additions to the campaign, with all proceeds going to BCNA.
Women with breast cancer in regional and rural Australia have lower survival rates than those living in the cities. This year alone, 20,000+ Australians are expected to be diagnosed.
Australians can buy a pink bun or fun bun friend at their local Bakers Delight, or donate in-bakery or online.
