Exclusive

Anna Marie Anderson to front district court for sentencing after drink driving crash injured woman in East Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
May 1 2022 - 7:30pm
SENTENCING: Anna Marie Anderson will front Tamworth District Court next month. Photo: File

ANNA Marie Anderson will front sentencing in the district court next month after pleading guilty to drink driving and causing an East Tamworth crash, which left a woman hospitalised.

