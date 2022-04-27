The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police investigating after couple threatened and assaulted inside Inverell home

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 27 2022 - 5:56am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
APPEAL: Inverell police are searching for a group of men after an elderly man and woman were threatened with a screwdriver. Photo: File

AN ELDERLY man was "knocked out" and hospitalised after waking to find a group of men - one armed with a screwdriver - inside his home late on Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.