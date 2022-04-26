The Northern Daily Leader
Uncle Roger Knox shows off art exhibition during visit to Tamworth's 2 Rivers gallery

Cody Tsaousis
Cody Tsaousis
April 26 2022 - 5:00am
LIVING LEGEND: Uncle Roger Knox giving a speech to plenty of adoring fans, in front of one of his pieces of artwork. Photo: Peter Hardin

ARTIST, musician and social justice leader Uncle Roger Knox delivered an inspirational and rousing speech to fans last week, after being invited to attend Tamworth's 2 Rivers gallery.

