The Deputy Prime Minister suspects the state government has inflated the billion-dollar estimated cost of the new Dungowan Dam to pay for other state priorities - but is happy to devote $675 million to the scheme anyway.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
