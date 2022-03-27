The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Dam expensive: Joyce suspects 'political play' in 'inflated' billion-dollar Dungowan bill

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
March 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLOWOUT: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce suspects the state government has inflated the cost of the Dungowan Dam to pay for other state priorities. Photo: Andrew Messenger

The Deputy Prime Minister suspects the state government has inflated the billion-dollar estimated cost of the new Dungowan Dam to pay for other state priorities - but is happy to devote $675 million to the scheme anyway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.