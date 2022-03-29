The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police, state robbery squad release CCTV images of Mazda hatchback as investigations continue into home invasion on Thompson Crescent, Tamworth | Strike Force Tabain

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 29 2022 - 6:00am
APPEAL: Police have released CCTV images as part of their investigation into an armed home invasion. Photo: NSW Police

CCTV IMAGES have been released as police hunt down three masked men who forced their way into a family home before firing a gun and slashing a man's fingers with a machete.

