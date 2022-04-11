The Northern Daily Leader
Which do you prefer: a $1.3bn new Dungowan dam, 20 tonnes of solid gold, or an aircraft carrier?

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
April 11 2022 - 5:00am
BIG BICKIES: The $1.3bn, 22 gigalitre new Dungowan dam is set to be be the most expensive project in the history of Tamworth. Photo: file

Well we knew it'd be costly, but at a billion dollars, the new Dungowan Dam is going to set us back some seriously big bickies.

