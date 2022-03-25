Dungowan Dam a billion-dollar project, reveals Tamworth Mayor

Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb has let slip that the Dungowan Dam's budget has blown out to more than a billion dollars at a press conference on Friday.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
