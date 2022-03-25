The Northern Daily Leader
Dungowan Dam a billion-dollar project, reveals Tamworth Mayor

Andrew Messenger
Andrew Messenger
Updated March 25 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:00am
BILLION DOLLAR DAM: Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb has let slip that the Dungowan Dam's budget has blown out to more than a billion dollars at a press conference on Friday. Photo: Andrew Messenger

Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb has let slip that the Dungowan Dam's budget has blown out to more than a billion dollars at a press conference on Friday.

