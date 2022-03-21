community,

THE COMMUNITY should have information about the proposed new Dungowan Dam project, as far as Tamworth councillor Stephen Mears is concerned. He's moved a motion for Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) as a whole to demand details on the cost and benefit analysis, impacts or costs to existing customers that take water from the council-owned Dungowan Dam and how the price might change should the new dam get the go ahead. "The proposal to build a new Dungowan Dam is of significant interest to our local community and there remains very little information available to provide our residents with any comfort or assurance around the cost of construction and what that might mean with regards to future water prices," Cr Mears said in his report. "There is also considerable speculation around the impacts on existing water users and whether the proposed new dam will have any meaningful impact on water security for the city of Tamworth. "The best way to address the gossip and speculation is to provide the real information to the community and as a council we should be advocating to the state government to have that information released as soon as possible." Read also: The Dungowan Dam proposal has come under significant fire since its announcement, with former Independent MP Tony Windsor slamming is as a "con job", arguing it will be shelved after the election in May. The state government has resisted a parliamentary order to release the project's business case or the cost of the dam. Tamworth MP and NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson has previously denied deliberately delaying the release of information until after the election. The state government has said that it will release the contents of the Environmental Impact Statement. The council will vote on Tuesday whether to push the state government for more information on the project.

