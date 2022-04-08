The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council to vote on one-off special rate variation to make up for $500,000 in lost revenue

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
April 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RATE VARIATION: Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the one-off application for a special rate variation was necessary to get the budget back in order. Photo: Peter Hardin

TAMWORTH residents could be in for a rate rise over the next year, as the local council looks to claw back half a million dollars in lost rate revenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.