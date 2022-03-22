Teenagers charged after alleged pursuit, six sets of keys seized

TWO TEENAGERS have been charged and six sets of keys seized after a Kia allegedly led police on multiple pursuits across Gunnedah and Tamworth.
Madeline Link is the deputy editor at the Northern Daily Leader, with a focus on Tamworth Regional Council, water management and court reporting. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@northerndailyleader.com.au.
