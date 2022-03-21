New flight destinations revealed in bonza deal for Tamworth travellers

IN AN absolute bonza deal for country travellers, the Leader can reveal flights to the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne have been added to the destination list at Tamworth Regional Airport.
Madeline Link is the deputy editor at the Northern Daily Leader, with a focus on Tamworth Regional Council, water management and court reporting. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@northerndailyleader.com.au.
