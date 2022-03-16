news, latest-news,

THE THREE occupants of a white Kia involved in a car chase across Gunnedah and Tamworth have been arrested as they attempted to run from police this afternoon. About 11:45am, Oxley Police District officers were patrolling around Gunnedah when they attempted to stop a white Kia on the Kamilaroi Highway. Police claim the Kia failed to stop and a pursuit began, before it was stopped shortly after, due to road safety concerns. Read also: About half-an-hour later in West Tamworth, officers began to chase the Kia until the pursuit was called off again. A short time after that the vehicle came to a stop on Matheson Street, where the three occupants jumped out of the car and attempted to run before police swiftly arrested them. The trio has been taken to Tamworth Police Station, where they are assisting officers with their inquiries. It is not known whether any charges have been laid. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/433fe912-842b-4ad2-ba04-581764553fbf.jpg/r13_282_5284_3260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg