Tessi Walters' faith in her man is unshakable. But when Josh McCulloch steps into the ring at Shellharbour City Stadium on February 12 to make his highly anticipated Muay Thai pro debut, Walters expects to be bombarded by a blitzkrieg of emotions that will render her "a complete nervous wreck". Such is the lot of the partner of a prize fighter. "It freaks me out," she said of the national amateur champion's bouts. "But when I see him fight, I remember how good he is - and I know he's ready for it." Read also: Walters understands what it takes to step into the ring: she has had two amateur boxing fights and trains with McCulloch at Chaffey's Blackbelt Academy in Tamworth. McCulloch, 21, was already impressing in Muay Thai when he and Walters became a couple some three years ago. Any fears the then-burgeoning relationship would negatively effect his single-minded pursuit of glory was quickly extinguished, with Walters integral to the key elements needed to succeed in one of the world's most brutal sports. As a pro, McCulloch will not strap on the headgear and elbow pads he wore in accumulating 16 wins in 20 amateur fights, and he will grapple with people who fight for a living, which he plans to do. Walters said: "I always make sure he gets to training and he feels good mentally, and that we just keep a clear mind about everything." She added: "He has such a good mindset, and his work ethic is crazy. He really enjoys it [fighting], so you can really tell that he wants to go far with it." McCulloch is "so thankful" to have Walters by his side. They bought a home and are not shy in displaying their affection for each other on Facebook. McCulloch said Walters was "probably a bit more nervous for me that usual" ahead of Saturday week's contest. "But she doesn't tell me that," he added. "She's very supportive of me, and I'm very grateful for that." McCulloch had planned to turn professional this year, but had hoped to do so as an amateur world champion. But because of Covid, he has only fought once in the past two years, with his last fight, a defence of his MASA 58kg national title, occurring almost a year ago. After consulting with his trainer, Scott Chaffey - who has mentored him since he took up Muay Thai as a chubby teenager lacking confidence - the pro career was activated. McCulloch will take a record of 16 wins, two losses and two draws into this month's bout against fellow New South Welshman Nathan Jones, whom he drew with and then beat in Toukley in early 2020. McCulloch's last loss was in August 2016. As an amateur, he was the real deal. As a pro, the jury is still out. "It's a big step up, especially the mentality side," he said, adding: "I've got to take that step up mentally and treat it as a job ... put in more hours at the gym and be smarter with my training." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

