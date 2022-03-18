news, latest-news,

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has denounced "the monstrosity" Tamworth council plans to install in the centre of the new Country Road roundabout as public artwork. "From what I hear it looks like a bad dream after a big night on the tiles," he said. But the Member for New England revealed to media on Friday that he is more ready to support another council roads push. He is "favourably inclined" to sign off on a plan as federal Minister for Infrastructure to construct a city bypass to the main Sydney highway, he said. Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb said council is self-funding design work on the plan, which would keep heavy trucks off city streets. "There is some work being done currently and our engineering staff have jumped on this very quickly," he said. "We're looking at a Western Freight Link, which will take the Gunnedah Road right across through Country Road and onto the highway at GG Road. "None of these things happen very quickly, there's always a lot of planning." READ MORE: The Country Road roundabout will soon reach an important milestone, with concreting works on the northern half of the project to be completed next week. Traffic will be switched onto that side while road workers complete the other side. Cr Webb said that the new five-lane roundabout would be the "jewel in the crown" of the city of Tamworth, providing a world-class transport connection for two industrial estates. He conceded the project had been held up by bad weather and weaker than expected soil, but said it was on track for a final opening in July. Mr Joyce said there was just one problem with the project: the public artwork slated to take price of place at the heart of the roundabout. "Let's make sure we get something that represents out city and put that in the middle of the approach to Tamworth," he said. He recommended cattle, country music, Dorothea Mackellar or horses as good themes for public artwork on the traffic island, which sits at the main western entry point to Tamworth. The $9.53 million roundabout will be dual-lane with five exits, two onto the Oxley Highway, Country Road, New Winton Road and directly into the Tamworth Global Gateway Park. The project was funded by all three levels of government.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/68ce354b-1185-498c-84a5-b5bd6ae3319e.png/r0_41_2000_1171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg