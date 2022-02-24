news, latest-news,

Tamworth councillors will meet to reconsider their position against the controversial Nundle wind farm project today. Both proponents and opponents will have a chance to pitch the council at a closed councillor workshop this afternoon. French energy giant ENGIE spent last week conducting a consultation blitz of the Nundle and Hanging Rock communities, and flew in top executives to attend meetings in the Tamworth region. Dozens attended several meetings in Nundle. READ MORE: ENGIE's General Manager of Asset Development, Andrew Kerley claimed the community information sessions demonstrated strong local support for the project. "A highlight of the week was when over 40 supporters from Nundle and Hanging Rock joined us up at the project site, to get a first-hand look at where the turbines would be constructed," he said. Of 56 identified dwellings within five kilometres of the proposed power project, 35 have a host landholder-and-neighbour agreement in place, or did not oppose the project during the public exhibition period, he said. Megan Trousdale, of opposition group Hills of Gold Preservation Inc, described ENGIE's claim of support by local landholders as a "really interesting, creative use of language". "The media that ENGIE is generating has encouraged us to revisit our petition and analyse the numbers and we'll be providing an analysis of that to the council and the department of planning and environment," she said. "We don't accept that not lodging an objection demonstrates support for the project." The group claims most people in Nundle oppose the renewable energy scheme. A spokesperson for Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said the MP would survey the local community by letterbox drop in the coming weeks. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first Tamworth Regional Council lodged a submission in opposition to the project last year, citing a litany of problems with the scheme, from traffic concerns to a lack of information about its impact on threatened species. ENGIE amended its proposed project, and slashed turbine numbers, in response to the mostly negative community and council feedback on the scheme. Their response to submissions was released in January, 2022. If approved, the $370-million Hills of Gold Wind Farm will generate enough renewable energy to power about 182,000 average Australian homes.

