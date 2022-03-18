news, latest-news,

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Gunnedah Show. Online ticketing has opened on the show website as preparations ramp up for the huge community event. The ever-dedicated show society is busy creating schedules, liaising with convenors, writing to-do lists, and setting up, so everything will be ready when the gates of the showground are thrown open from April 1-3. This year, the show is before Easter and not in the school holidays, but the society is hopeful the community will still turn out for a fun-filled weekend with family and friends. Society stalwart George Truman said otherwise, "everything is back to normal" and at this stage, there won't be any COVID-19 rules to work around like last year. Despite the extra work, wet weather and technical glitches, Mr Truman said the 2021 show drew big numbers, partly due to the introduction of online ticketing. "It was fantastic. It was nearly the best show we had," he said. "[However], everything went wrong. The new PA system didn't work ... we couldn't get in contact with people. The lights didn't work, and it rained and rained, but it was probably the best gate numbers we've had." If the rain holds off this time, long-time society president Rob Witts is hopeful the 2022 show might be even bigger and better. "The support last year from the community was huge and I'm hoping the community will want to do the same thing again; that they enjoyed it last year and want to come again," Mr Witts said. "[No COVID restrictions] is going to make easy entry for people and hopefully, by having online tickets, that makes it even easier." Mr Witts said the community event was everyone and the ideal opportunity for families to spend some quality time together. It's even a great place to run into old friends. "Come and see someone you haven't seen for 12 months," he said. "Come and spend the afternoon with your kids." Mr Truman said the grounds were shaping up well as probation and parole services got stuck in. The society is a registered service provider and the assistance has been invaluable for the small, hard-working committee. Most of the major set-up will not be completed until closer to the show, when the society's Country Music Muster (March 22-27) has wrapped up. For the first time, the show bar will be open on Friday night, and local singer Sam Snape will entertain the crowds, while riders kick up their heels in Barrels and Broncs. On Saturday night, country music's Col Finley's tunes will get feet tapping, while the daring and comedic David Manchon will amaze in his one-off Rooftop Express show, followed by the much-anticipated fireworks. Other highlights on the weekend will include the art and photography opening night, grand parade, show representative competition (formerly showgirls competition), working dog demonstrations, sideshow alley, community walk-up stage, and open rodeo. Mr Witts said there was a "very big" rodeo section lined up, which made for great entertainment. "We've already had entries this year from Northern Queensland and Victoria," he said. "We're utilising that new [soft-fall] facility ... it got broken in the last year."

