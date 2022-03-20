community,

A KITCHEN scraps trial that will inevitably see the red bin picked up fortnightly instead of weekly is set to kick off in Tamworth. Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is almost ready to build its $15 million Organic Waste Recycling Facility, which will allow it to turn kitchen scraps and lawn clippings into compost it can sell. That compost will begin in kitchens around the city, as the public will be asked to toss their scraps into the green bin - which will be picked up weekly instead. The organics facility pegged for Gidley Appleby Lane is almost ready to move into the tender stage, TRC water and waste director Bruce Logan said. "We will pick that green bin up on a weekly basis, and your red bin which used to be picked up weekly will be picked up fortnightly," he said. "That material in the green bin will be taken to our organic waste facility and processed into compost for sale locally, but also to customers as we have found a considerable demand for that." Read also: The council plans to launch a 12-week Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) trial across 250 homes soon. "You may be approached to join that trial, where we will introduce the kitchen caddy," he said. "Once we have done that we will then move to tenders to get that [facility] built. "The council is going to operate it at least initially, so that's very exciting." The council expects the facility to break ground within the next six months.

