A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital, after suffering serious cuts when she was attacked by a kangaroo on the porch of a home near Armidale in NSW's Northern Tablelands, just before 5:30pm yesterday. Two paramedic road crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter with a Critical Care Doctor and a Critical Care Paramedic on board were dispatched to the scene. The girl was treated at the scene before she was airlifted from Armidale Airport to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, on Thursday evening. "The little girl suffered serious lacerations after the kangaroo was seen to access the rear porch of the property where the child was," the helicopter service said in a statement. NSW Ambulance Inspector Brian Lakin, said the child suffered a number of deep lacerations, "including a wound to the side of her head as a result of this attack". "There is no doubt this would have been a terrifying ordeal for the little girl, who appeared to be in shock when paramedics arrived," he said. "This is a reminder to everyone about how unpredictable wild animals can be." Read also: The little girl was reported to be in a stable condition in hospital where she was undergoing further treatment. Australian Associated Press

