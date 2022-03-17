community,

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) needs your help to keep the chopper in the air. With COVID-19 restrictions eased, and fundraising opportunities getting back on track, the WRHS is calling out for more volunteers. WRHS volunteer coordinator for the New England North West, Kim Newling, said the organisation was hoping to reengage existing volunteers, but also attract a new and younger crowd. "The volunteers are the heart of the service out there in the community, building awareness for people while they're fundraising," Ms Newling said. READ ALSO: "We rely heavily on community support to get our service flying 24/7 and the amazing volunteers are an all-important part of their community." Selling raffle tickets, cooking barbeques, organising balls and overseeing pig and yabby races are all ways WRHS volunteers help raise money. But Ms Newling said it was also an opportunity to learn skills for life. "You don't know until you become a volunteer just how much you gain, like friendships and satisfaction." Volunteers also participate in a conference, which aims to develop and recognise excellence across the region. "Listening to volunteers and what ideas they come up with is really important," Ms Newling said. There's currently 17 volunteer groups around the New England North West region. For information on how to volunteer visit www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/volunteer Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

