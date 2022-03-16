news, latest-news,

A head-on fatal car crash has blocked the highway north of Gunnedah on Wednesday. Ambulance crews responded to reports of a head-on collision between two cars on the Kamilaroi Highway at about 5.30am. Paramedics responded with five ambulance road crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, but one man died at the scene. Another man in his 20s reportedly suffered relatively minor injuries. He was taken to Gunnedah hospital in a stable condition. The highway between Gunnedah and Boggabri is currently blocked while police investigate the cause of the crash. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. There is a diversion in place, with traffic directed to take the Grain Valley Road and Oxley Highway to travel between Boggabri and Gunnedah via Mullaley. This diversion is suitable for all vehicles but will take about 20 minutes of additional travel time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

