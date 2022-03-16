news, latest-news,

DRIVERS were delayed on the busy school run this morning after a two-car crash saw firefighters, paramedics and police called to the scene. Firefighter crews were called about 8:30am to the corner of Carthage and Murray streets on reports a white Jeep Cherokee had collided with a red Toyota Camry. Luckily, nobody was trapped in the accident, however a 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital complaining of sore legs, Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Tom Cooper said. "Basically we get called on for fire protection and to clean up the spill, nobody was trapped which is the first thing we look for and we cleaned up the spillage," he said. Read also: "We got called on by the cops, there was a bit of an oil spill which our crews dealt with and they were gone by about 9:20am. "There was also a young male, approximately 12 years old who was complaining of sore legs, but didn't have trouble breath and was conscious. "There was also fluid leaking onto the road and one of the vehicles was smoking on the inside." It's understood the road remains open and the two cars have been towed from the scene.

