FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to the scene of multiple grass fires reported to have been sparked on Green Street. Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Tom Cooper said 'multiple youths' are at the scene and police have been called to block off the street. "We have a report of multiple youths at the scene where there are multiple spot fires," he said. "There's a large paddock alight, but no property is in danger so it's likely we will let it burn out." Read also: At least two Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW crews headed to the blaze about 1:40pm and have requested the support of a NSW Rural Fire Service tanker to help quash the blaze. The multiple spot fires are believed to have been started down Cole Road near the old brickworks site. More details to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/5f2e89d4-4913-49ee-b20d-708c849c4555.jpg/r3_85_4796_2793_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg