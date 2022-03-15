news, latest-news,

The Inland Rail project could shave a quarter of a billion off national freight transport costs, according to modelling released by Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Meanwhile, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has backed a plan to modify a bridge to allow bigger trains to access the Narrabri Inland Port project. Research conducted by the CSIRO found that a shift from road to rail caused by the inland rail project would save an average business about $80.77 per tonne of freight. All told, the project would save Australian business $213 million a year, it found. READ MORE: The Inland Rail Supply Chain Mapping Project modelling projects a 40 per cent reduction in transport costs for freight travelling to Queensland, a 31 per cent drop for New South Wales, and a 37 per cent saving for Victoria. Mr Joyce announced the findings in Narrabri, on Tuesday. "Reducing freight costs for businesses and industries along the route means they can expand and hire more Australians, helping regional economies grow into the future," he said. The $15 billion rail scheme has run into problems near Narrabri, with local engineers, the Narrabri branch of the Nationals and the Chamber of Commerce concerned the route of the line could cause flooding in the community. The Narromine to Narrabri section of the line is due to start construction this year. The northern section of the line, from Narrabri to North Star, is already under construction. ARTC has agreed to back the modification of the bridge over Narrabri's Walgett Branch Line to allow double stacked trains to access the town's proposed inland port project. ARTC Chief Executive Officer Mark Campbell said the company had committed more than $8 million to support the "world class" freight intermodal. He said it would provide better connections to existing rail networks and to the Port of Newcastle. "Inland Rail, the Narrabri Activation Precinct, Northern NSW Inland Port and the Narrabri to Turrawan Line Upgrade project are all key elements of delivering a future freight hub in northern NSW," he said. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said the opportunities for business growth, employment and economic development are endless. "The modification of the bridge over the Walgett Branch Line in Narrabri will not only allow double-stacked trains to transition easily from Inland Rail; but will continue to enhance possible future connections", said Mr Coulton. The CSIRO modelling shows the rail project could slash costs for more than 90 commodities, and take 200,000 trucks off the road each year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/365bbe0f-bf81-4427-b235-9e07afa59c28.jpg/r0_99_1944_1197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg