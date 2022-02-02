news, latest-news,

TAMWORTH is in for double the flavour this year, as one of the region's favourite multicultural celebrations returns not once, but twice. Fiesta La Peel Multicultural Street Festival was postponed last year due to COVID and will now take place twice in 2022, with a special event in March before it returns to its regular schedule in October. Multicultural Tamworth leader Eddie Whitham has been busy extending invitations to the many different ethnic groups in town, and says this year's event will be one to remember. "When you consider we started a long time ago and we didn't know what we were going to do, it's all come together so well," he said. "We think we'll get a lot of people in because so many people have been locked down, not able to get out." Over 30 nationalities will be represented through a mix of cultural food stalls, demonstrations and performances spread out across Bicentennial Park. Nicole Li arrived in Tamworth from China in 2014, and since has immersed herself in the festival, with her Chinese calligraphy stall just one of many multicultural displays on offer. "My husband Charlie will also be doing some dumplings for the community," she said. "It's quite exciting that people can come and enjoy entertainment and food from all over the world." READ ALSO: Mr Whitham said with 87 different nationalities in Tamworth and 4,700 different migrants settling in the region over the last six years, the festival has grown to cater for a changing city. "When you see all of those who have bought houses, are building houses, all the new babies... it's a lot of people and the festival is a great way to welcome people to the region, celebrate their culture and connect with community," he said. Run as a partnership between Tamworth Regional Council and Multicultural Tamworth, council's events officer Crystal Vero said Fiesta is one of the biggest events on the local calendar. "Stall holder applications are open until March 1, 2022 for anyone wanting to get involved in this amazing event," she said. The fiesta of food, flavours and cultures will take place in Bicentennial Park from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday 12 March 2022.

