SOUNDS from around the world will soon be heard in harmony together with the launch of a new orchestra. New England International Circle is calling out for musicians to join JUNO, the region's first intercultural orchestra. Tamworth local, founder of New England International Circle and professionally trained musician Maryanne Piper, said the orchestra aimed to showcase the diversity and culture of the region. "There's a lot of skill out there, that's a definite," Ms Piper said. "The problem is sometimes the new residents stick together and the old residents stick together. READ ALSO: "This is an opportunity to bring people together." Whether you're a professional Tabla player, or a local guitarist interested in world travel, JUNO wants you. "It's about the dialogue between cultures and how we can communicate to create a cohesive musical language together." Monty Karkheil, a talented flute player who moved to Australia from India eight years ago, has already reached out to take part in the pilot project. It's the power of the flute to make you feel relaxed and at ease that Mr Karkheil said he wanted to share with the region. "It's the perfect instrument for meditation," he said. "My main focus is to play something devotional and relax the public, that's what my goal and intentions are." Wanting to become a professional musician, Mr Karkheil said the orchestra would help him connect with, and learn from, other people in the industry. "It's best to play and learn things from other professionals," he said. There's no requirement for skill level however, with beginners and amateurs encouraged to get involved. Ms Piper said she was confident the orchestra could make a real difference in the region, after seeing it's success when she lived in Europe before returning to Tamworth in 2020. "I realised early on that it's demographic had changed dramatically since my childhood here," Ms Piper said. "How we represent and depict our community, as well as the community groups and activities on offer, should reflect that." With Tamworth known as the 'country music capital' Ms Piper said expanding the type of music on display could do wonders for the city's tourism. "There's a lot of opportunity and possibility to look at the amount of skill that's on offer and really create a vibrant area." Hoping to draw talented people from all corners of the region, Ms Piper said the orchestra will start with online rehearsals before hopefully finding a mid-point to perform together in person. To register your interest to take part in the orchestra, email Ms Piper at maryannepiper@gmail.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/1683c3c7-779d-4d9c-9aff-797026c4b14f.jpg/r0_358_6016_3757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg