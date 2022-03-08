news, latest-news,

DAY one of an inquiry into the Kangawalla bushfire near Glen Innes, which claimed two lives during the 2019-20 Black Summer, has found a lack of reception led to the fire first getting out of hand. The NSW Bushfires Coronial Inquest heard that the fire was attended to, and had been classified as 'contained' before breaking a containment line on its eastern side on November 8, following an extreme fire weather event. It was also discovered that difficult conditions led to fire crews being unable to reach the origin of the fire for a number of hours. "The court has the benefit of captain Barry Grob, the captain of the Shannon Vale brigade who was dispatched to investigate the smoke sighting," assisting counsel Adam Casselden said. "Mr Grob states that although the distance between Shannon Vale and Kangawalla reserve is approximately 2 kilometres, it took him almost an hour to arrive at the site. "The terrain and vegetation making much of the area inaccessible to vehicles, Mr Grob describes that when he finally reached within 200 to 300 metres of the fire it had taken off." Mr Grob had stated that heavy winds, dry conditions and no radio or mobile reception made it "impossible" to contain the fire immediately. Despite battling poor reception and limited air support due to the weather conditions, fire crews did manage to contain the fire until November 8, but the inquiry heard the situation unravelled quickly from there. Within the space of 48 hours, the fire had reached and largely decimated the town of Wytaliba, and claimed the lives of residents Vivien Chaplain and George Nole. READ ALSO: Another key takeaway from the inquiry was that locals showed extreme bravery to help each other after the situation deteriorated. Mr Casselden described the "heroics" of residents on November 8, who did their best to save lives. He highlighted the actions of Al Bacon, who had helped neighbour and friend Mr Nole put out spot fires on his property in the afternoon. Mr Bacon had to rush back to his own property to put out a fire, and then became concerned when he found Mr Nole had not reached the evacuation point. Mr Bacon risked his life to check on him, travelling by quadbike through poor conditions, but then collided with another vehicle on the way and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. Mr Casselden also mentioned Glen Innes man Matthew Smith, who was working on a property at Wytaliba that day. He noticed embers in the afternoon and immediately began notifying residents. Mr Smith later headed towards the evacuation point, and gave a lift to a resident who had attempted to head there by foot. He came across another resident who asked for Mr Smith's help to defend their property, he obliged even though it was "raining embers" at the time. He was then asked to check on his friend's mother, Ms Chaplain, and braved live fire conditions to get to her property. He found her injured and unconscious, and made all possible efforts to get her urgent medical help. Mr Casselden described it as 'miraculous' more people weren't killed. The matter has now been stood over until September 5, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/fee63ba2-6a82-4fec-b9e5-d69f7d1bc0f4.jpeg/r0_44_3000_1739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg