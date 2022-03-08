community,

WHEN Sandra Newling first saw the news about Ukraine on the television, she felt great despair for its people, but rather than just think about it, she wanted to show her support. Ms Newling is an avid felt crafter, and always creates poppies for Australian war ceremonies. Knowing how effective they are at spreading a message, she decided to do it to raise awareness of the situation in Ukraine - but this time with sunflowers. Sunflowers are the national flower of the eastern European nation, and have been used throughout its history to represent and encourage peace. "I started doing this for ANZAC Day and I make them and give them to people who want them," Ms Newling said. "I saw the Ukraine war on the television and my heart just goes out to those poor families." READ ALSO: She is trying her best to make enough of them to spread throughout town so people can show their support for the citizens of Ukraine. However, she would like others to get on board and also create felt sunflowers. Ms Newling said on top of spreading a good message, the craftwork helps her pass the time and wind down, especially after seeing such disturbing images on the news. "I love doing the feltwork, it relaxes me and I feel good, and I go down the dining room in the nice light and it's all good." The 72-year-old said she would never accept money for her work, and it's all about the meaning behind them which she finds rewarding.

