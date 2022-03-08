news, latest-news,

WHETHER it's in the workplace or within our community, women are making their voices heard. From powerhouses in early childhood education, to councillors, Tamworth's female leaders are fighting to 'break the bias' in different ways, but all with the same goal - to create stronger communities. Gomeroi woman Rachael Phillips has been the director of Birrelee Multifunctional Aboriginal Children's Service (MACS) in Tamworth since 2015, and says the number one issue facing her industry is pay inequality. "When we're looking at this year's International Women's Day theme 'break the bias', there's a number of biases that teachers and educators at our service have to deal with," she said. "Yes it is a predominately women's industry, and I think that is reflected in our pay rates. "I think for an industry that is raising our future leaders and our future, the pay rate that we get is really pathetic and I think it's set because it is a women's industry." The mother-of-three said the noise educators are making is not breaking through to the top level. "The last two years have been a real strain on the industry, especially with COVID. We have three vacant positions at our service and we're unable to fill them with a teacher," she said. "There's a lot of advocacy from educators, directors and people within the early childhood industry that are pushing for better wages, but it's not being heard at the decision-making level." One woman who has made herself part of the decision-making process locally is Tamworth councillor Brooke Southwell who is part of the recent surge of females entering local government. She says greater diversity will only make Tamworth stronger. "Diversity in any type of decision making usual means better decision making," she said. "Females bring a different perspective than males to the decision making table. "Typically in council in many local government areas you really are represented by older males with grey hair. Because of the nature of the role it's very time consuming, so typically people that are retired will be drawn to that type of role." However, that's all changing. And Brooke is part of the change. "They're making some good progress with some of the initiatives to increase female participation," she said. "We're slowly getting better and across the state, female numbers are rising in local government, which is great. We're sitting at around 39 per cent." READ ALSO: It's a trend other industries hope to follow, and for former Tamworth local Trina Constable, the struggle for greater female participation is part of every day life. As head of marketing and communication at RSL NSW, the largest veterans' charity in Australia, Ms Constable is part of the push to create more gender diversity in the male dominated industry. "Our membership is predominately males over the age of 70, and if it keeps going that way there won't be an organisation in 10 to 20 years," she said. "So we're implementing a strategic plan between 2021 and 2026 to hopefully bring about some change within the organisation to appeal to younger veterans and their families. "My job is to communicate to the wider veteran community that the RSL is changing and evolving and listening to them."

