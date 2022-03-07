news, latest-news,

A MAN will front court on a string of charges after he allegedly led police on chases across the weekend, before the car he was driving hit road spikes and he was arrested in a paddock. The 28-year-old Uralla man remains behind bars after he was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Sunday. Police allege three car chases were sparked near Elsmore, Guyra and Uralla between Friday and night and Saturday afternoon. The man was ultimately arrested at the end of a foot pursuit through a paddock near Uralla, before he was taken to Armidale Police Station and had 13 allegations levelled against him. His charges relate to domestic violence offences, trespassing, drug allegations, dangerous driving and possession of an unauthorised firearm. READ ALSO: Police claim officers first gave chase just after 9pm on Friday after a Nissan Navara travelling on the Gwydir Highway near Elsmore allegedly failed to stop for police. Officers were forced to call off the pursuit a short time later due to safety concerns. Just half-an-hour later, police said they began a second pursuit of the same car just west of Guyra, which was also terminated a short time later. Detectives from the New England Police District launched an investigation into both alleged chases. The next afternoon, about 2:30pm on Saturday, highway patrol officers claim they spotted the Nissan Navara on the Thunderbolts Way near Uralla. The driver is accused of refusing to stop for police and another pursuit was sparked. Road spikes were deployed and the vehicle veered through several paddocks of a private property before it came to a stop. Police allege the man stole a car from the property and drove through paddocks again before he was stopped by officers from the Oxley and New England districts. He will front Inverell Local Court later this week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

