ANIMAL lovers are pleading for the safe return of a shelter dog after she was stolen in what is believed to be a calculated and targeted crime. Bobbi, the four-year-old friendly, snuggling and fun loving dog was stolen from the Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter just days before she was meant to be taken to her new home. Kennel manager Kate Davies said she believed the person who stole Bobbi "knew who they wanted and where she was". "They cut a hole in the front boundary fence straight in front of her kennel where she was and then a hole in her kennel," Ms Davies said. READ ALSO: Bobbi was advertised for adoption on the shelter's Facebook page on February 26, and Ms Davies said they were inundated with enquiries about her. "We're always inundated about enquiries for little dogs, but her in particular," she said. "We had so many we couldn't respond to them all." With Bobbi set to be taken to her forever home on Saturday, Ms Davies said her new owners were feeling very disappointed and concerned. "I'm bloody furious," Ms Davies said. "I'm just hoping to God they're looking after her." Bobbi's microchip has been listed as stolen and police are currently investigating the matter. Bobbi is said to love people, her ball, play time, knee snuggles, chicken and Smakos. Anyone with information has been urged to contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

