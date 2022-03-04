news, latest-news,

A Kootingal man has lost his life following an overnight housefire on a rural property. The man has yet to be formally identified. Emergency services were called to the property on Back Kootingal Road at about 1am to reports of a blaze at a home. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours, but the home was destroyed before the fire could be extinguished by volunteers from the NSW Rural Fire Service. The man's body was located in a search of the property. Officers from Oxley Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

