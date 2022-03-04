news, latest-news,

A MAN accused of grossly overloading the caravan he was towing before a double-fatal crash has told a court he was not using it as a "removalist trailer" while relocating. Stephen George Russell took to the witness box on Thursday as his trial in Tamworth District Court nears the end of its second week. The court heard Russell had only packed his caravan with items needed for a short stay, despite having no solid plans for when he would return to Tamworth. He told the court he didn't know or think the caravan was overloaded, though the Crown case is that it was more than 800kg too heavy. Russell gave evidence that the Toyota Prado he was driving with the caravan in tow on the afternoon of January 3, 2019, was struggling a little to get up hills. He said it caused him "minor concern" but thought it was because the four-wheel-drive was due for a service. READ ALSO: Crown prosecutor Matt Coates asked Russell during cross-examination if it was the case that he had no idea how much he could safely fit in the caravan so he just kept loading, until he could load no more. "No," Russell replied. He said he hadn't had any trouble with the handling of the caravan before the crash. The Crown case is that Russell tried to slow down on a slope on the Oxley Highway near Walcha when the caravan swayed, causing the Prado to lose control and slam into a tree. Two passengers were killed, a third was seriously hurt and Russell was injured himself. Russell has pleaded not guilty to two charges of dangerous driving causing death and one causing grievous bodily harm, as well as an allegation of intending to pervert the course of justice. The jury trial continues with the defence case. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/57ff70d3-ccca-4e58-b55e-eea2e3bc93c2.jpg/r0_392_6016_3791_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg