The Armidale Road has been blocked by a fire which engulfed a b-double refrigeration trailer in an early-morning truck fire. Residents reported hearing several explosions after 5am this morning, on the New England Highway just out of Tamworth. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. A spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW said firefighters have successfully extinguished the fire. The highway remains closed. READ MORE: The truck was towing a trailer with food on board, which caught fire. The driver unhooked the trailer and escaped the accident unharmed, but the trailer's tyres had blown out by the time firefighters arrived. An eyewitness reported that the fire was started after a tyre exploded, igniting the trailer from underneath. The remaining tyres exploded over the next 20 minutes, she said. Firefighters battled the blaze on Thursday morning, but the trailer was completely destroyed by 6.30am. Police and council workers directed traffic away from the scene, with a line of trucks left waiting on the road until the highway could reopen. The fire was an accident, according to a spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW.

