WITH A boot packed full of hopeful country spirit, a team of Tamworth firefighters have hit the road to help families battling raging floodwaters in Lismore. A strike team outfitted with positive energy and a willingness to help is the least the region could do, Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW New England North West zone commander Tom Cooper said. "We'll have 16 firefighters in total and we'll be doing flood recovery work, which means going into people's houses and businesses and helping them get back to some sort of normality," he said. "Fire and Rescue are prepared for anything, we get called upon in occasions like this to assist the SES who are the combat agency, it's all part of the service we provide to the public." A strike team of four, four-wheel drive tankers hit the road on Wednesday morning. When the crews arrive in Lismore, they'll be helping clear out properties so insurance underwriters can come and assess the damage. Really, they'll do whatever the community needs to help them get back on their feet, whether that's ripping up water-logged carpet, a reassuring smile or a shoulder to cry on. The northern NSW flood crisis has devastated local communities, as the death toll continues to rise - even claiming the life of Tamworth Country Music Festival stalwart Marge Graham. It's understood the 82-year-old was found by a member of the public, after her family put the call out on social media to find her. Flooding events are just getting worse and worse, Mr Cooper said. "The one in 2017 was bad and this is way worse, we have places that aren't normally inundated with water, like Ballina, being affected," he said. "We don't normally see this level of devastation, our firefighters will be also be organising a supplies drop - particularly products for women and babies because everything in the shops has been destroyed." It's difficult for the communities to get product in due to road closures. He said SES crews are in need of a break, with teams in the field for the last six days. "Some of these people have to not only help others but worry about their own properties," he said. "Our people are willing to help out, we've been champing at the bit. "I think that the firefighters from the New England North West will do us proud, they're a good bunch of people and they'll all be in the field tomorrow helping out in the finest traditions of the country spirit." The team is expected to return on Tuesday.

