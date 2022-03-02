community,

The Rubens with special guests are returning to the Tamworth Town Hall with their Waste A Day Tour on Friday 25 March at 7.30pm. After a career-defining 2021, which included the release of their fourth album '0202', an AMP and ARIA Award nomination, accreditations The Rubens have treated fans to their fresh new single, Waste A Day, an earworm bursting with singalong hooks and a strong message of hope right in time for summer. Waste A Day is the first song by The Rubens that band mates and brothers Sam, Elliott and Zaac Margin have co-written together. The Rubens are an Australian alternative rock band from Menangle in NSW consisting of brothers Sam, Elliott & Izaac Margin along with friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis. They have headlined shows across the globe, rocked the main stage of Splendour in the Grass, supported Pink on her 46-show tour of Australia and now bringing their latest album '0202' to the stage. With their career spanning from 2011 with their debut single Lay It Down to their latest single Waste A Day released in November 2021, they are a 'must-see live' band! Be sure to book your tickets early. Jon Stevens a New Zealand born singer best known for his work with Noiseworks and Jesus Christ Superstar will be in the Tamworth Town Hall on Thursday 31 March at 7.30pm with his Jon Stevens |The Noiseworks & INXS Collection Tour. The Tour brings hits such as Take Me Back, New Sensation, Touch, Don't Change, Hot Chilli Woman, Never Tear Us Apart, No Lies and more. This show is an assault of the senses, with nothing but relentless hits! A visceral charge of emotion that will transport you back to 1987 and beyond including all the INXS songs that were such a huge part of the soundtrack of our lives. For 3 hours you will enjoy being transported back to those magical times and reliving the feeling of life as it was. Miss this one and you're MAD!! Get your tickets now before they are all gone. For tickets you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200. Country Music Festival in APRIL 2022 tickets are on sale now. Check out the fabulous line up of shows at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre. Don't forget to redeem your Discover voucher with us.

