Nick Kay led from the front as the Boomers clean swept their 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifying event in Japan. The first-time Boomers captain was outstanding across all three games, contributing at both ends of the court. Averaging 14 points, almost 10 rebounds and seven assists for the event, the Tamworth export rounded out an impressive string of performances with a triple-double (14 points-11 rebounds-10 assists) in their 90-71 win over Chinese Taipei on Monday night. READ ALSO: It followed a 14 point, seven rebound and five assist performance in their first meeting with Chinese Taipei, which they won 98-61. They then accounted for Japan 80-64 with Kay recording 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. With nine players making their first senior national team appearance at the Asian qualifiers, Kay was impressed with the new faces on the team and their ability to perform together with minimal to no preparation. The Boomers' undefeated status comes as a nod to the depth of talent within the national squad. "It was a fantastic experience representing the Boomers in the qualifiers in Japan. The pride and passion the guys showed in wearing the uniform made me proud to be a part of this young group and it truly shows the depth of talent we have in Australia," Kay told BA Media. "The guys did a tremendous service to themselves in the way they played and handled themselves on and off the court and have shown, when called upon, they can and will represent the Boomers culture and program the right way." Finishing the qualifiers sitting atop Group B, Australia will look ahead to the third window of the first qualifying round, set to take place in June.

