Central North president Paul King remains hopeful of Barraba/Gwydir remaining in first grade this season. The joint venture are struggling for numbers and have indicated they would like to only play second grade. At this stage the zone haven't given the go ahead or ruled it out. "What we've done is we've created a competition by-law that if they reach a critical mass of over 25 players they will be playing in first grade. If they stay under that two weeks out from the competition we'll review it," King said. READ ALSO: He said they have been aware of the situation and working with the club for the last month or so, and will continue to work with them "to try and get them up and running for the season". "There's a lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this," he said. "We've done what we can in terms of giving them as much time as possible to recruit payers." Gwydir president Grant 'Tex' Wright said they have probably got about 18 or 19 players at the moment. That just isn't sustainable for a season. It's also an issue of quality, Wright pointing out that not all of those are "first grade players". "That's the dilemma," he continued. They experienced the perils of that last year. After, due to a lack of numbers, having to withdraw from the second grade competition so they could fulfill their first grade commitments, they finished bottom of the table and without a win. That hasn't helped recruiting for this year Wright conceded. It's made it hard to get players "interested in staying" and also lure players back or new players. "Like anyone they don't like being flogged, and don't like being fodder for the other first grade sides (which it felt like they were last year)," he said. The club will meet with the players on Tuesday and have a whole club meeting planned for Sunday "to go through everything". "We're trying to work out what we can do," Wright said. One of the issues they have is that "time is no one's friend" with the competition kick-off just over a month away. Wright said there are a few options they are exploring. With international borders open there might be a chance to import some players. They are also looking at employment opportunities in the industries' they have to either entice people back or new people to the area. "It's a case of then looking at what we have got in player numbers and ability and creating a competition we can still be competitive in without higher risk of injury," he said, adding that the first grade competition is "very physical". The idea of approaching New England has also been floated. At the end of the day, they just want to "get a competition for the boys up in Barraba and Bingara" where they can "play some footy and have some fun".

