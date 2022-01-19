Sue Grills eyes off tough Country Championships qualifier

news, latest-news,

The Hunter and North West Country Championships Qualifier is fast approaching with trainers across the region preparing for the March 6 event. While Sue Grills doesn't have any horses specifically aimed at the qualifier in Tamworth, the trainer has a couple that have potential but said it would be tough getting a spot in the qualifier. "Our area's got the strongest heat by a long way so you're pretty lucky if you can get in - that's for sure," Grills said. "It's a very strong race and it's always hard to get in." The trainer said a few of her horses were a little ways off at the moment but if they "keep stepping up to the mark" then anything could happen. The first Grills spoke of was Mr Severino. A last-start placegetter at Muswellbrook, the four-year-old gelding has had 11 starts for one win and four placings. "I bought him as a tried race horse from Sydney and he's run a couple real nice races," she said. Some of those nice races came at Muswellbrook and his previous start at Inverell when finishing third. Other Grills-trained horses with potential are Without Shame and Auntie Monnie. Without Shame has one win and seven placings from 12 starts and last raced in November. Meanwhile, Auntie Monnie is close to a return. After spelling in September, the six-year-old mare - with a record of 14 starts for two wins and seven placings - is set to race in early February. "She goes alright. She's been unlucky a few times, like a lot of horses. She's a six year-old-mare but they've gotta shape up," Grills said. READ ALSO: Grills is also awaiting the return of My Benalla. The gelding last raced in September but a firm track meant My Benalla "jarred up badly" and went back to the paddock. Grills previously gave the six-year-old 81 weeks on the sidelines to get right and the gelding will again be given as much time as is needed in the paddock. The ultimate goal is a start in The Kosciuszko. "He's got untapped ability that horse. Only had a handful of starts and done very well so I wouldn't put it past him," Grills said. In the nearer future, Grills will has accepted with five horses for the Tamworth Jockey Club's eight-race country showcase meeting on Thursday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

