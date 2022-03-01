Summer baseball going strong as week two proves a hit

news, latest-news,

The second round of the summer baseball competition was played on Sunday, and organisers couldn't be any happier with the new event's progress. The numbers have been positive so far, and Tamworth Baseball Incorporated president, Dave McMurray, was thrilled with the enthusiasm shown by the new participants. Also read: But TBI hopes the competition can continue to expand, and McMurray said that new players are still welcome to come along and try their hand. Sign-on begins from 3pm each Sunday at the TBI building on Carter Street, with play to get underway from 4pm. No prior experience is required, and players do not need to be part of a team to register. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/38519593-d7eb-4e2b-9589-94354dba5b6f.jpg/r2_193_2998_1886_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg