Things couldn't be going better for Cody Morgan right now. The local horse trainer dominated Tuesday's trials at the Tamworth Racecourse, and hopes to have as many as five horses in the Country Championships qualifier on Sunday, March 6. Although he knows a lot can change on short notice in his industry, Morgan is currently on track to have his biggest tilt yet at a Country Championships final. "I'm optimistic for sure at this point," Morgan said. "So much can go right or go wrong over the next 12 days. Horses don't pull up well or things happen, but as a whole right now, I couldn't be any happier." The young trainer is aiming to have five of his best horses in next weekend's qualifier: Edit, Wren's Day, Anethole, Macleay, and Ezekeil. Of those five, Edit is currently one of the betting favourites for the final, and the one for which Morgan's hopes are highest. "His last two races have both been million dollar races against the best horses," Morgan said. "His last start was behind Eduardo [the Joseph Pride-trained gelding with nearly $6 million in prize money], so he's probably the top seed and rightly so." Edit won his trial on Tuesday by nearly two-and-a-half lengths, and looks to be in ideal form less than two weeks out from the qualifier. Morgan said another of his horses, Anethole, was "sneaking under the radar" but had produced strong results of late. He recently came in a narrow second at Royal Randwick on February 5, behind Testator Silens who has since gone on to win the Country Championships qualifier in Newhaven Park. The first two trials on Tuesday were the most important in Morgan's eyes, as they featured four of the five of the horses he wants to run on March 6. Both went exactly to plan, as Morgan's charges took out the top four places in each. The next two days will be "the most important", Morgan said, as a close eye will be kept on each of his Country Championships candidates. "How they recover from the trials within the next 48 hours is vital," he said. "They'll all have a strong gallop, a last piece of work next Wednesday morning, and that's it." But, all things considered, Morgan could not be more pleased with his stable's preparations. All that's left for his team now is to ensure the horses are kept in good health, and hope that the weather is pleasant on the day. "I hope that the weather's kind for the club, I know they've worked really hard over the last 12 months to have a really big day here next Sunday," Morgan said. "Michael [Buckley] and Mitch [Robinson] and the new board have done a fantastic job, and hopefully it's a great day for them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/00348c5f-cf01-4701-9aed-8db08fbd5178.jpg/r1267_489_3782_1910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg