TAMWORTH MP Kevin Anderson hopes a plan to reduce the severity of the housing crisis in Cooma could be used as a blueprint to solve a shortage of housing in his own backyard. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between Crown Land and the Land and Housing Corporation to unlock government-owned property for housing. In Cooma, it saw 140 housing lots earmarked for development in the town of about 6,700 people, and Mr Anderson said he will push for a similar outcome in his region. "Like Cooma, our region has a housing shortage and we need to see the development of new and affordable housing as quickly as possible," he said. "We have record low vacancy rates while housing prices have increased meaning it has become increasingly difficult for parts of the community to find housing. "This has increased the demand for social housing provider Homes North and for organisations like Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) and Gunnedah Family Support Inc." Read also: Mr Anderson has approached Tamworth Regional Council and Gunnedah Shire Council to talk about potential opportunities to unlock land. He said the blocks in Cooma will be made up of single dwellings, duplexes, social and affordable housing as well as key worker housing which would be perfect for somewhere like Tamworth. Any opportunity to improve social and affordable housing is welcomed, TFSS chief executive Belinda Kotris said. "Unfortunately, we are still seeing a constant rise in individuals and families unable to find suitable affordable accommodation," Ms Kotris said. Cooma is the first community to benefit from the new statewide MOU. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

