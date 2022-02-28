news, latest-news,

There was plenty of business but a whole lot more party at the annual Mulletfest in Kurri Kurri on Saturday. The much-loved mullet celebration took place at the Chelmsford Hotel, with COVID-19 restrictions eased just in time for entrants to really let their hair down. The event started in 2018 as a way to spark visitation and interest in the town that had been hit hard by the mining downturn and closure of the aluminum smelter in 2012. But it has since become a global phenomenon, with people travelling from far and wide to celebrate the classic 1980s hairstyle. Read also: Entrants competed in categories including everyday mullet, extreme mullet, ranga mullet, grubby mullet and vintage mullet.

