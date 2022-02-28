Cowan, Knight claim victory in Champion of Club Champions

news, latest-news,

The final of the Zone 3 (North West) Champion of Club Champion Pairs was completed on Sunday afternoon at the South Tamworth Bowling Club. After two days of strenuous competition amongst teams from across the Zone, the team of Todd Cowan and Justin Knight from Wee Waa are the Zone 3 Champion of Club Champion Pairs winners after defeating Paul Bullen and Todd Fuller from Armidale City Bowling Club in an entertaining final. Also read: Cowan and Knight claimed victory in the final by 23 shots to 14. Special mention should also be made to the two other Semi Finalist teams Kevin Baguley and Trinity Kelly from Narrabri Bowling Club, and Jack Walton and Col Whitfield from Bingara Bowling Club who all bowled well over the weekend. Todd Cowan and Justin Knight will now represent Zone 3 in the State Champion of Champion Pairs Finals being held at South Tamworth Bowling Club on the 5-7 June 2022. Zone 3 Bowling Association thanked the South Tamworth Bowling Club for hosting the Champion of Champion Pairs competition over the weekend in a professional manner. Next weekend from March 5 to March 6, the 2021 Zone 3 Champion of Champion Singles will also be played at the South Tamworth Bowling Club. Games will be played over two days to find the Zone Champions, who will then qualify to play in the 2021 State Champion of Club Champion Pairs and Singles Finals which will also be held at South Tamworth Bowling Club from June 3 to June 7, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/45f68aa5-704c-4c19-92b4-bc96ed81b28c.JPG/r0_328_4608_2932_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg