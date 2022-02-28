news, latest-news,

Muswellbrook trainer Tim McIntosh is confident his talented filly The Storm In Me will handle being thrown into the deep end in next Sunday's $150,000 Newhaven Park Hunter & North West Country Championships at Tamworth. The Storm In Me has displayed plenty of promise in her 13 race starts and McIntosh said she had been set for this race many months ago. "Her entire preparation has been about the Country Championships - this is her grand final," McIntosh disclosed. The Storm In Me put the writing on the wall with a barnstorming third on her home track (1280m) on February 7, before unleashing late to score impressively at Scone (1300m) a week later. READ ALSO: "We're confident she will perform very well," McIntosh said. "But she's still only a three-year-old filly so there's plenty of time to have another crack at the series if she does not race up to expectations. "We've always had the opinion 1400 metres would suit her and in time, we think she will manage to run a strong 1600m." The Storm In Me is rated a $51 with TAB to win the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final (1400m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday 2 April. McIntosh is familiar with The Storm In Me, having had the filly since day dot, "She was broken in here. Mrs [Maria] Smith from Coopernook bred her and raced the mum, Overcome. "Unfortunately, the mare died while producing the younger sister Chancey's Girl who we also have. "She's just had the one preparation and ran in a trial; she's due back in the stable soon." Christian Reith has been aboard The Storm In Me at her past two runs and will again partner the filly at Tamworth. McIntosh also hopes to gain a start in Tamworth's big race with stablemate Absolute Trust. "He trialled really well at Taree before running last at Randwick," McIntosh said. "He had all sorts of excuses as he displaced his palate and we had to change his gear. He then again trialled well here before running fourth at Dubbo." The gelding finished strongly after being last to the bend. "Tony [Cavallo, jockey] said he was trying to get him to come back underneath him early and then he clipped heels which left him two lengths last. "By then the horse was too far back; he got going late but had given away too much start. "If he can make the field at Tamworth, I think he will run a really big race." Ashley Morgan has been tentatively booked to ride Absolute Trust for what is expected to be a fantastic contest, a sentiment echoed by Tamworth Jockey Club's GM, Michael Buckley. "I'm confident our Tamworth heat will be the strongest of the regional qualifiers with the Tamworth and Scone brigade providing quality and quantity of nominations," he said. "Outside of the race, it's always a great day of racing with showcase prizemoney on offer to the tune of $370,000. "There are trainers from Provincial and Country areas preparing to load up their floats and spend their Sunday at Tamworth. "Off the track we have a range of entertainment for young and old. The kids will be treated to a jumping castle, pony rides and a face painting stall. "The Trackside Pavilion Party will have food outlets, private bar, TAB facilities and performances by Saving June throughout the day. "And TAB will be bringing its big double decker bus to complement their TAB Lawn Party and that activation area will be available to everyone. "General admission is only $10 with tickets to the Trackside Pavilion Party $40 and kids free. Gates open at 11am."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/90435b29-2279-4791-aacd-9d5382d0be75.png/r4_5_1710_969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg