It was the trip of a lifetime and there are sure to be plenty of stories swapped and memories rekindled when the 1966 Emus Cricket Club touring party reunite in Tamworth this weekend. It will be the first time they have come together since their 'World Tour'. A foreign concept in this day and age, the three month tour took them to Canada, America, Germany, England, Bahrain, Singapore and Malaysia and was a "great experience" tour captain Tim Grosser reflected. It was the Gunnedah local and twice-capped NSW batsmen's second world tour with the Emus. READ ALSO: After first traveling away with the club, which was established by JS White in 1947, as a 17-year on their tour to New Zealand in 1959, he was then part of the squad for their world tour in 1961. "It was just incredible just to see how cricket was played in other parts of the world," he said. The first port of call in 1966 was Canada and America. They spent six weeks there playing a mix of local and combined teams. "It's surprising how much cricket is played in Canada," Grosser continued. "Even back in those days there was a lot of Australians and a lot of West Indians over there plus Pakistanis and Indians, so a lot of cricket tragics." It was then onto Dusseldorf, London, Bahrain and Singapore before finishing up in Kuala Lumper. The touring party was comprised of players from across Northern NSW and also included Tamworth's Trevor Newell and Bryon Lee, Moree's Rob Mathews and Greg Jones, Lance Kermode (Walcha), Paul McCann (Armidale) and Tony Longworth (Narrabri). The late Ian Southwell was the team manager. The reunion has been organised by David Brown. In his correspondence with The Leader recapping the tour Brown recalled in Calgary playing on a pitch made of crushed cinders. "On another occasion in Canada Tim went out to toss the coin and asked the opposing captain where the wicket was to which he replied 'where would you like it?' and called for the rotary mower operator to mow a shorter section for the day's wicket," he said. Unfortunately for Grosser he is stuck in insolation and so will be unable to attend. "I'm very sorry I can't be there," he said. "But it will be what it will be." After meeting up at Cricket House, where there is a few records and items from the tour, they will then move onto No.1 Oval before a dinner on Saturday night. "There will be some good stories told," Grosser said, adding that they "get better with age".

