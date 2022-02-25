community,

THE URBAN Street Tree Management group has been applauded for its success in greening up the region. To date, at least 9000 new trees have been planted across Tamworth and the villages by the tree advisory group, along with 8000 trees out at the Australian Livestock Events Centre. A snazzy new webpage has been developed to show people the plan, as well as provide information about the best trees to plant. Cr Helen Tickle said increasing green spaces helps with the appeal of the region - mental health, increased amenity, habitat and biodiversity. "We have implemented cost-effective and positive outcome driven projects," she said. "We [as a community] have planted at least 12,000, 10,000 of those in the last 12 months. "Community groups have given an undertaking to maintain the trees they plant for two years - we have much expertise and enthusiasm not only within council, but within our community." Read more: She said the council now needed to turn its attention to the CBD, residential subdivisions and the entrances to the town. "With all our projects we must ensure we use our resources for long-lasting, positive generational outcomes," she said. The group has put together a 2022 Greening Strategy, which outlines new tree planting routes as the seasons change. The council will not only support applications for special projects, but the general manager will report back to the council on grants that are submitted and those that are successful. Cr Phil Betts commended Cr Tickle on the energy she has put into the project.

