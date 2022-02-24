news, latest-news,

Daisy George's voice filtered through the phone, powered by the type of purpose, excitement and hopefulness that is generated when you are young, healthy and your future is tantalisingly dangled in front of you. The Tamworthian turned 19 on Monday, the same day she began first-year classes at the University of Sydney, where she is doing an applied science degree (exercise and sports science). It was also the same day she had her first training run with the women's AFL side at the uni, as she chases her AFLW dream. Filed away in her memory bank is her life-shaping three seasons at the Tamworth Swans, where she captained the side at age 16 during their foundation year. She remained in the role through to the premature end of the 2021 season due to Covid. That season she secured her second best and fairest award at the club. Read also: But that was then, and this is now - and the now is a brand-new experience that involved moving from a regional city where she was cradled from birth and was a somebody, to a world city and venerable institution of higher learning where she is just another anonymous face in the bloated crowd. "It was pretty different at first," she said of moving away from home for the first time. George lives on campus at Camperdown, in the heart of the city. Initially, she didn't know anyone, but has made friends with "similar interests as me". She is happy when "around people that I like, and doing things that I like - like going to the gym, exercising, eating ... just always doing something". The McCarthy Catholic College graduate said the Swans "definitely helped" while she morphed into the young woman who worked so hard to achieve her scholastic goals in the face of the pandemic, and who regards completing her HSC as among her greatest achievements. In a way, it's as if the young woman who arrived on campus on February 12 for the start of her degree had left behind the young woman she was. It may be the happiest time of her life, she said, as she becomes "my own person" while "doing things that I like doing - not just following everyone else. And it's a bigger pool, so there's much more to do". Among George's uni peers she is particularly fortunate. She's living a childhood dream: playing sport while doing a degree that will allow her to help other people. She expects to work in physiotherapy or pediatric care after graduating. Captaining the Swans also lists among George's greatest achievements. Being skipper was "a big deal" to her. "I never thought that a little girl, a 16-year-old girl, could do that," she said. Swans president Josh McKenzie said George had "the world at her mercy". "Daisy has grown up at the Swans," he said, "and it has been a pleasure to see her develop into the confident, capable and caring young woman she is today. "She was thrown into the captaincy of our ladies team as the most experienced player, despite her tender age, and she built a strong, positive culture and proved a genuine leader on and off the field." George's performance in leading the Swans to victory in the Abbott-George Cup last year, McKenzie said, "was one of the best I've seen from anyone in the red and white".

